Tensions grip Karnataka’s Shivamogga after a man, identified as 20-year-old Prem Singh, was stabbed by unidentified men after clashed after communal clashes in the district. According to the police, two people have now been arrested for the stabbing and two more have been identified and the cops are closing in on them as well. The row erupted on Independence Day over a poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. Right-wing groups put up a poster of Veer Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga on Monday to which another group objected as they wanted to install Tipu Sultan’s flex there. Pro-Hindu groups then launched a protest when efforts were made to remove the poster. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd.

CM Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the clashes in Shivamogga and said that police have already taken action after the incident adding that local leaders are cooperating with the police. “Such incidents shouldn’t take place. Have instructed police to take strict action against those who commit such crime," the Chief Minister said.

Here are the latest updates in the Shivamogga incident:

Karnataka’s ADGP for law and order said that that the cops were contemplating confiscating the property of the accused. Police said the action comes as they are seeing such crimes repeating in the state. The senior police officer said “authorities won’t stop at just booking the accused under the goonda act, but also ask the district authorities to confiscate the properties of such accused involved in such crimes."

