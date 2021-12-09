‘Veera Vanakkam…’: TN Locals Pay Tribute as Convoy With Remains of CDS Rawat, Others Leaves for Delhi

Locals in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore gathered on the roads with folded hands and showered flower petals on vehicles carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and other security forces personnel as they passed through the streets on Thursday.

In a powerful video that emerged online, people can be seen paying their tributes by showering the ambulances with flowers and raising slogans of ‘veera vanakkam’, which translates to ‘salute to the brave hearts’.

The convoy was on its way to the Sulur Air Force base from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, died on Wednesday, along with 11 other persons, after an IAF chopper carrying them crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

The Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff. Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son. The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state.

The CM declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12. In his condolence message issued here, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed souls. Terming the sudden death of Rawat as an irreparable loss to the country, Dhami said he had made great contribution to the country’s security.

The last rites of General Rawat and his wife will be performed in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the National Capital in a military plane by Thursday evening.

