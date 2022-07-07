Vehicles Vandalised, At Least 2 Injured Amid Clashes in Karnataka's Kelur; Sec 144 Imposed till Friday

Vehicles were set ablaze and people injured after two groups attacked each other at Kerur town in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district on Wednesday. Members of the two groups hurled stones at each other and at least two were reportedly stabbed.

The situation was brought under control by police. Subsequently, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed from 11.30 pm on Wednesday till Friday at 8 pm following the violent clashes.

Seven push carts and a motorbike were set on fire, an India Today report said. The report quoted a police officer as saying that clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups after arguments erupted.

Advertisement

The police said that at least two people were stabbed. News18 learnt that one of them is identified as Arun, who is among the injured being treated at a hospital. It is being claimed that fight between two groups took place after a few girls were catcalled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.