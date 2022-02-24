Vellore Sees Tension as Hindu Munnai Group Opposes Construction of Mosque

Tension continued to grip Sarkar Mandi street in Gandhi Road and a heavy police posse has been deployed after a group belonging to the Hindu Munnai opposed the construction of a mosque at the area.

The Hindu Munnani workers alleged that the mosque was built without proper permission and that a house was converted into a mosque overnight. They claimed that the construction of mosque would lead to friction in future as there are three temples within a distance of 100m and temple processions would be taken out through the area.

Police said that the building belonged to a trader and was recently renovated and a board reading ‘Mosque’ put up. This infuriated the Hindu Munnani who petitioned the district collector of future rumblings and communal tensions in the area and added that they would not allow the mosque to function.

Vellore Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kannan, while speaking to IANS, said: “The place was used as a personal worship centre. Now they have put a board transforming it into a public worship centre. The Hindu Munnani is alleging that they do not have any proper papers for this and the revenue department is verifying the documents. Police are on vigil and will maintain law and order at any cost."

Meanwhile, the Muslim groups met the district collector and submitted a memorandum stating that the mosque was functioning at the place since 1896 and that the Hindu Munnani was unnecessarily raking up the issue.

Dravida Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (DMMK) leader G.S. Iqbal said: “We have petitioned the district collector stating that the mosque was in place since 1896 and that the Hindu outfit is unnecessarily creating an issue. The District collector and the RDO have gone through our petition and we expect a verdict in our favour before Friday. "

Reportedly, certain Muslim groups would resort to protest marches after the Friday Namaz if the issue is not resolved till then.

Hindu Munnani leader R. Maniswamy, while speaking to IANS, said: “We have already petitioned the District collector that commercial property is suddenly being converted into a mosque without proper documentation. Moreover, the mosque is coming up in a place where there are three temples within 100 m radius and our temple processions are taken out through this area and in future, this will lead to great friction."