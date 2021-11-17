Verification of Voters' ID to Start Next Week for Odisha Panchayat Poll

Odisha is getting ready for the upcoming panchayat elections scheduled for early next year. The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani, said that the e-campaign for the verification of the Elector’s Photo Identification Card (EPIC) will begin soon.

Lohani appealed to all voters to verify their names at the booth level. It can also be verified on the special campaign day to be held on November 21. Voters can also verify their names online by visiting the website ceoorissa.nic.in and downloading the electoral roll. The persons who are completing 18 years by 1st January 2022 are eligible to enlist their names in the electoral roll. They can also submit their application during this revision campaign.

Lohani said, “Through the Form-6, voters can correct the identity card. Form-7 for objecting inclusion of name, Form-8 for correction to particulars, Form-8A for transposition of entry from one part of the electoral roll to another part of the electoral roll of a constituency."

Voters can also correct all the mistakes at the block level officers. They can rectify it offline and online and also with the help of a helpline number. Around 4,20,000 forms have been received by the election commission. Among these, 80 per cent have received through online. It was only 8 per cent the previous year. Lohani appealed to the people to give their full and correct address and mobile number while applying as the EPIC cards will now be sent by SpeedPost only.

