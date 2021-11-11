'Very Sad, Shameful': Mayawati Seeks Probe into Custodial Death of Youth in Kasganj

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over the death of a 21-year-old youth in police custody in Kasganj district, and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged failure to prevent custodial deaths. Calling the incident “shameful", she sought a high level inquiry and government help for the family of the victim.

In her tweet today on Thursday morning, BSP Chief wrote, “The death of another youth in police custody in Kasganj is very sad and shameful. The government should give strict punishment to the culprits by conducting a high level inquiry into the incident and also help the victim’s family. It is a matter of great concern that the UP government is proving to be unsuccessful in preventing death in police custody."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Samajwadi Party Chief and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had raised questions over the custodial death of Altaf, who was found hanging from a 2-ft high tap in the bathroom. The police had initially said that the deceased had died by suicide; however, now questions are being raised over the police theory.

The SP Chief and former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of the bathroom where Altaf was found hanging and wrote, “The case of death in the police station of a young man brought for questioning in Kasganj is very suspicious. The suspension of some policemen in the name of negligence is just a sham act. There must be a judicial inquiry in this matter for justice and restoration of trust in the police under the rule of BJP."

On the other hand, Congress general secretary has also targeted the Law and Order situation in the state and tweeted, “It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become predators. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here."

Five policemen, including the Kotwali station in-charge, have been suspended for negligence. SP Rohan Pramod Botre said that the Additional Superintendent of Police has also been instructed to take departmental action after conducting an inquiry. “It will be known only after the investigation that why and how the accused Altaf committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of the lockup," said SP.

According to the information, 21-year-old Altaf, a resident of Ahrauli village, was brought by the police for questioning on the night of November 8 for allegedly kidnapping a girl. Altaf died in the lock-up on Tuesday late evening under suspicious circumstances.

