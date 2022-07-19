'Sri Lanka Crisis Very Serious': Jaishankar at All-party Meet on Fears 'If Such Situation Could Arise in India'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said Sri Lanka is facing “a very serious crisis" that makes India naturally worried. He made the remark during an all-party meeting held in Delhi on the unfolding situation in the island nation and dismissed suggestions about such a situation arising in India.

Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were among the senior members of the government at the briefing, which was also attended by opposition leaders such as - Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and TR Baalu and MM Abdulla of the DMK.

“The reason we took the initiative to request you all to join an all-party meeting was…this is a very serious crisis and what we are seeing in Sri Lanka is in many ways an unprecedented situation," Jaishankar, who made the initial remarks, said, adding, “It is a matter which pertains to a very close neighbor and given the near proximity, we naturally worry about the consequences, the spillover it has for us."

Jaishankar also said there have seen some “misinformed comparisons" in the context of crisis-hit Sri Lanka wherein some people have asked whether “can such a situation happen in India".

Other who attended the meeting were - AIADMK’s M Thambidurai, Saugata Ray from TMC, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference), AAP’s Sanjay Singh, TRS leader Keshava Rao, BSP’s Ritesh Pandey, Vijayasai Reddy from YSR Congress and MDMK’s Vaiko.

Since the last few months, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades as a severe foreign exchange shortage has hampered the import of essentials items, including food, fuel and medicines. The economic crisis has also sparked a political crisis in the country after a public anger against the government. Acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka.

