Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away, Confirms Daughter Mallika Dua

Senior journalist Vinod Dua passed away due to prolonged illness, confirmed his daughter and actress Mallika Dua on Saturday. The cremation of the 67-year-old journalist will take place on Sunday. He was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV. He was recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors in Delhi due to an “extremely critical and fragile" condition.

Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid-19 earlier this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, to the virus in June.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist’s health suffered ever since and he was admitted several times in hospitals.

