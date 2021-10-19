VHP Slams Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, Says Hasina Govt ‘Hand-in-Glove’ With Extremists

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday condemned the incidents of attacks on temples and Hindus in Bangladesh, saying that the Indian government should step in and save the community from the atrocities. The organisation also slammed the Sheikh Hasina government, alleging that the dispensation is not just a “mute spectator", but “is also hand-in-glove with the extremists".

“Ethnic cleansing of Hindus is happening in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, while the UN is sitting like a mute spectator…This is a failure of the UN, which should send peace-keeping forces to these countries," said Dr Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary, VHP, at a press conference in New Delhi.

At least six people have died in the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh so far. The violence began last week when a Facebook live allegedly showed a blasphemous incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla city, sparking protests. Several Hindu religious sites have been vandalised, and homes attacked.

Training his guns on PM Hasina, Jain said she isn’t “interested in saving Hindus", and is instead “motivating" extremist elements in the country. He said: “Minorities in all Muslim countries have to face the same issue and ethnic cleansing of minorities happen…In 1992, there were 22% Hindus (in Bangladesh) and now only 7% are left… the rest were killed or were thrown out of the country."

“More than 150 Durga idols have been disintegrated and over 300 pandals destroyed in Bangladesh…12 Hindus have been killed, women have been gang-raped… Three ISKCON temples have been broken and two priests were killed..," Jain claimed.

Stating that “killing of Hindus seems like a symbol of Islamic extremism", Jain said that “90% Muslims across the world are converted and are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome". Jain said if PM Hasina cannot get rid of the extremists, then “we are ready to help… a Mukti Vahini was formed in 1971, the same should be done now".

The VHP has also called a protest in front of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi tomorrow, with Jain saying that similar protests will take place across districts.

Meanwhile, the VHP unit of West Bengal has written to the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the issue. The VHP had last week condemned the incidents of attacks on Hindus and demanded strict action against the perpetrators as well as protection of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande urged the Bangladesh government to “duly compensate" the victims for their loss of life and property, ensure safety and security of the Hindu minorities, and put a curb on radical elements in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

