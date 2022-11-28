Home » News » India » Vice President Dhankhar to Visit Bengal, Tripura Tomorrow

Vice President Dhankhar to Visit Bengal, Tripura Tomorrow

Dhankhar, as Bengal Governor, remained in headlines quite often as he was at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over various issues

Advertisement

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 17:19 IST

Kolkata, India

Sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport. (Twitter @jdhankhar1)
Sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport. (Twitter @jdhankhar1)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also the former governor of West Bengal, will visit Kolkata on November 29. This is his first visit to Kolkata after he took charge as the Vice President of India.

He will visit Tripura on Tuesday and will be felicitated by the state government. He is also supposed to visit Tripureswari Temple. In the evening, he will visit Kolkata and will offer his prayers at Kalighat.

Dhankhar, as Bengal Governor, remained in headlines quite often as he was at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over various issues. The  ruling Trinamool Congress used to attack Dhankhar, saying he was working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Speaking to News18, a TMC leader said: “He is now in an important constitutional post and we welcome him in Bengal. His tenure as Governor will obviously be remembered everywhere."

CV Ananda Bose, who was appointed as West Bengal’s 21st Governor on November 17, is likely to meet Dhankhar and welcome him at the airport.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: November 28, 2022, 17:04 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 17:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Sets Internet On Fire With Racy Photos In Green See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Just As Gorgeous In Glam And Non-glam Looks, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures