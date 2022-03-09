Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Arrives in Mizoram For a Two-day Visit

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday on a two-day visit. He was received at the Lengpui airport here by Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, state Health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, and senior officials.

In the evening, Naidu attended a cultural event hosted by the governor at the Raj Bhawan where various Mizo cultural dances, including ‘Cheraw’ (bamboo dance), were performed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on the Vice President at the Raj Bhawan soon after his arrival. During his meeting with the Vice President, Zoramthanga brought to his attention the necessity for Mizoram to have a separate cadre for all India service officers to ensure efficiency in administration.

The north-eastern state is presently part of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories, excluding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) cadre. According to officials, Naidu is scheduled to address the closing day of the ongoing budget session of the state assembly on Thursday. He will leave for Sikkim on Friday, where he will virtually lay the foundation stone of Kanchendzonga state university at Tarku in south Sikkim, they said.

