Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Arrives in Sikkim on Two-day Visit

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Sikkim, an official said. He was received at Libing helipad by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang among other dignitaries.

“I joined Hon’ble Governor, Shri Ganga Prasad Ji, Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and officials in welcoming Hon’ble Vice President, Shri@MVenkaiahNaiduJi at Libing helipad, Gangtok," the CM said on Twitter.

Naidu will virtually lay the foundation stone for the Rs 300-crore Khangchendzonga Sikkim University in South Sikkim district from Sanman Bhawan here later in the day.

