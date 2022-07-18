Vicky Middukhera Murder Case: HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea of Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager Shagan Preet Singh who is an accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

The killing of the Punjabi singer was reportedly the fallout of the Middukhera murder with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar accusing Moose Wala of masterminding the crime through his manager.

Shagan Preet who reportedly has fled the country had filed an anticipatory bail plea recently. But during the course of the hearing, the Punjab Police submitted an affidavit stating that there was sufficient prima facie evidence indicating that Shagan Preet was the “main conspirator" in last year’s murder of Middukhera.

In the status report placed before the court, deputy superintendent of police Sukhnaaz Singh said, “In view of the facts and circumstances, it is evident that there is sufficient prima facie evidence on record which reveals that the petitioner is the main conspirator, who hatched conspiracy with (accused) Gaurav Patial for eliminating Vicky Middukhera."

Seeking directions for dismissing the plea, the DSP said the petitioner’s custodial interrogation was required for divulging details “as to on whose behalf he hatched the conspiracy". The court has listed further hearing in the case on Thursday while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea.

Alleging false implication in the case registered at Mataur police station in Mohali in August last year after Middukhera’s “murder", Shagan Preet Singh had contended that he was neither named in the FIR, nor his role surfaced during the investigation conducted for eight months.

He had, in his anticipatory bail plea, also claimed a “serious threat" from alleged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

