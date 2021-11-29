Video: Bihar Circle Officer Whose Husband Held Public Court Relieved From Post

A video in which the husband of a police officer is seen holding public court to settle the disputes of people has surfaced on social media and left netizens shocked. The video has, reportedly, come from Bihar’s Darbhanga.

In the Kusheshwarsthan East Zone of Darbhanga, instead of Circle Inspector (CI) Rita Chaudhary, her husband Shambhu Choudhary holds a public court by sitting at the Kusheshwarsthan police station. The work, which should be done by Rita Chaudhary, is being done by her husband. Shambhu reportedly takes the applications from the complainants and settles them.

In the video, Shambhu Chaudhary, husband of CI Rita Chaudhary, after holding the public court, is seen taking all the applications and papers to the office and getting them signed by the revenue employee.

There has been no information about CI Rita Chaudhary whereabouts and why her duties are being performed by her husband. Someone made a video of her husband holding a public court instead of CI and shared it on the internet. After the matter came to light, Biraul SDO Sanjeev Kumar Kapar took the matter seriously.

Sanjeev said that strict action will be taken against Rita Chaudhary in the matter of her husband setting up the public court and performing her duties instead of her. Sanjeev further stated that he has ordered the CO of the area to relieve Rita Chaudhary from her post with immediate effect.

