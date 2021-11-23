Video: Despite Crackdown, Bihar School Principal, Teachers Caught Consuming Liquor

Even as the Bihar administration is in headlines for a crackdown on the illegal sale of liquor in the ‘dry’ state, videos are surfacing on the internet showing people consuming alcohol. Now, the principal and teachers of a school in the Kishanganj district are caught on camera consuming liquor on school premises. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet with people questioning Bihar police’s anti-liquor search operations.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anwar Javed Ansari said that he has seen the video that came from a school in the Bahadurganj police station area of Kishanganj. He said that a case has been registered over the incident. The teachers seen in the video have also been identified, he said.

Ansari said that headmaster Tauqir Alam and assistant teacher Dev Lal, posted in the middle school located at Singhia Dulali of Kishanganj, are on the run and police are still conducting raids to arrest them. He said that the accused will be arrested soon.

As part of an anti-liquor drive, the Patna Police raided over 60 hotels and wedding halls over the last few days. The police also arrested many people on charges of consuming and providing liquor.

Even though the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) criticised the state government and police for conducting searches in marriage halls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar justified the raids. He said the police acted following the complaints they received.

Those not involved in consuming and providing liquor should not worry at all, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish also announced that Bihar government employees and state residents will pledge on November 26 not to ever consume liquor.

He asserted that prohibition on liquor sale and consumption is being strictly enforced in Bihar and directions have been issued to police officials not to spare anyone involved in this crime.

