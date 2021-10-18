Video: House Washed Away in Kottayam As Floods Wreak Havoc in Kerala

A pucca house collapsed and was swept away by floodwaters in Mundakayam town of the Kottayam district even as incessant rains continue to batter Kerala. A video showing the house, on the edge of a river, first leaned a little before falling into it, is going viral on social media. Fortunately, no person was harmed in the incident as the authorities had already evacuated the family.

In the small clip, a river with excessive water is flowing parallel to the road. Seconds into the video, the house collapses and is washed away by the floodwaters in the river. Incessant rainfall in Kerala has already led to the death of 27 people so far. Kottayam and Idukki are among the worst-hit districts in the entire state.

According to reports, in a similar incident in the Kuttikal area of Kottayam district, six members of the family, including a 40-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, a 35-year-old wife and three girls aged 14, 12 and 10 years, have died. Their house reportedly washed away in the landslide. The rescue teams have recovered three of the six bodies so far and the search operation for the remaining is underway.

According to sources, PM Modi, on Sunday, spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the flood situation and assured him of every possible assistance from the centre.

The Prime Minister also tweeted that spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. “Officials are working to help the injured and the affected," he said. The PM further said, “I pray for everyone’s safety and wellbeing. It is heartbreaking that some people died due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. My wishes and condolences are with the bereaved families."

