Video: Indore's Chief Medical Officer Caught Dancing at Party, Violating Covid Norms

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was one of the worst affected cities during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases spike again, the situation looks worrisome for the city, which already has over 15,000 active cases. Many of these patients are admitted to the hospital. While the situation should have raised alarm for the health department, its responsible head officials appear to be busy partying even at the cost of violation of COVID-19 protocols.

A recent video wherein Indore’s Chief Medical and Health officer B S Satya was seen dancing and partying is now making rounds on social media. The video features Satya dancing to the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar Mera Bhool Nahi Jaana Re’ with a drink in his hand. While he remains at the receiving end of criticism for the video, Satya has alleged conspiracy to defame him.

The video is reportedly from a recent party at a resort located on Khandwa Road in Indore. Despite the night curfew in the city, the party went on till late in the night and the opposition is demanding action against those responsible.

Sharing the video on his Twitter timeline, Congress’ state spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it seemed that health officials are not serious about the COVID-19 and were more interested in dancing and enjoying drinks.

Responding to allegations, Satya said that the video was being made viral as part of a larger conspiracy. He said that the clip was from the private party that he had hosted when his children returned home during vacation. Emphasising that he doesn’t drink, Satya said that it was a very private affair that is now being used by Congress wrongly in public.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded a total of 7,597 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally of active cases to 43, 973.

