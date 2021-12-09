Video of CDS Bipin Rawat Dancing With His Gorkha Regiment Colleagues Goes Viral After Untimely Demise

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. His wife and 11 others also died in the crash that took place between Coimbatore and Sulur. As India mourns the loss of Rawat in an untimely manner, an old video of (CDS) General Bipin Rawat dancing with his colleagues of the Gorkha Regiment at a New Year party of the regiment held in Lucknow last year has gone viral.

In a video clip, which has garnered many clicks since the tragic accident, Rawat is seen dancing with a group of colleagues and their families to the song, Gorkha Paltan from the movie by the same name. General Rawat can be seen having a gala time with his friends, colleagues and senior officers. The 2010 song, Gorkha Paltan, was sung by Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3, also the actor in that movie. The film, too, is based on the Gorkha Regiment.

General Bipin Rawat was from the 5th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles. His father, a Lieutenant General, was also from the same unit. He was a second-generation officer of the army.

Days after the government announced the creation of the position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), retiring Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was named the first tri-service chief on December 30 with effect from December 31, 2019.

General Bipin Rawat was the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to hold the position. The government initially amended Army rules to raise the superannuation age from 62 to 65 years, paving the way for the appointment. The CDS serves as a single point of contact for the government on military matters, with the primary goal of integrating the three services — Army, Navy, and Air Force. Rawat also served as the permanent Chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee (COSC).

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife, along with other armed forces personnel killed in the chopper crash, is expected to be brought to Delhi by the evening on December 9.

