Video of Shiv Sena MLA Hitting Caterer Over Poor Food Quality in Maha's Hingoli Goes Viral; No Complaints Yet

A video of a Shiv Sena MLA abusing the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality food has gone viral on social media. Santosh Bangar, an MLA belonging to the Eknath Shinde camp, was seen assaulting the manager over low quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district as part of a mid-day meal programme.

Bangar, the Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli who joined the Shinde camp minutes before the floor test of state assembly in July, claimed he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he visited the site to inspect it himself.

During the initial days of the revolt led by Shinde, Bangar was caught on camera asking the rebel MLAs to return, an NDTV report said.

In another instance, Bangar, who won the 2019 state Assembly election from Hingoli’s Kalamnuri, was seen crying and saying that the environment in Maharashtra had turned bad and that all the MLAs in Shinde’s camp must return to Shiv Sena’s fold as party chief Uddhav Thackeray would forgive them.

