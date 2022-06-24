Video of Two Youths Anointing Shivling with Beer Goes Viral; Bajrang Dal Demands Strict Action

A viral video of two youths in Chandigarh anointing a shivling with beer, with ‘Bhole Baba’ song playing in the background, has ruffled feathers among right-wing groups. Bajrang Dal and BJP functionaries have reportedly filed a complaint in the IT park police station and demanded strict action against the youths.

While one man was seen pouring beer from a tin can on the shivling on the banks of a canal, another was sitting beside him and drinking. Both were seen wearing shoes. The video widely doing the rounds on social media was shot by an accomplice of the accused, a Dainik Bhaskar report said.

The groups that filed the complaint have demanded that strict action against the accused, who has been identified as Naresh alias Kalia of Indira Colony. The police have begun investigation of the matter.

Advertisement

Bajrang Dal has said that if strict action is not taken against the accused then there will be protest. Arvind Singh, a social worker, told Dainik Bhaskar that the accused youths should be caught and strict action should be taken against them.

News18 learnt that on behalf of the Hindu Parishad, a protest is likely to be held outside the IT Park police station.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.