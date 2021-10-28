Video of Woman, Baby Being Rescued from Flood in Tamil Nadu Goes Viral; CM Stalin Rewards Rescuers Bravery

A woman from the Kallakurichi district narrated a thrilling experience that she underwent holding an eight-month-old baby when trapped in a flood at Aanaivari waterfalls in Salem district on October 24. Sivaranjani, a resident of the Nainarpalayam village in Kallakurichi district, visited her brother Shiva’s home at Ulagiyanallur with her husband last Sunday. The family planned for a short trip and decided to visit Attur Muttal Aanaivari waterfalls in the Kalvarayan mountain range.

While people were spending their time in the moderate flow of water in the falls, Sivaranjani holding her brother Shiva’s eight-month-old baby went to the opposite side of the shore while playing with the baby by showing fishes in the flowing water. In a matter of just about ten seconds, there was a sudden flood emerging in the waterfall and the falls started overflowing.

While others rushed to the shore to safeguard themselves from the unexpected flood, Sivaranjani with the baby was stuck amidst the flowing water. But she managed to stand aside rocks hoping to save herself and the child. As the water level was increasing rapidly, Sivaranjani screamed for help by lifting the baby in hand. Her brother Shiva and two other tourists named Abdul Rahman and Lakshmanan jumped into the water and tied a temporary cloth rope to rescue Sivaranjani and the baby.

The duo has been rescued without injuries in less than two minutes with the help of a forest official and three others. After the successful rescue, while Abdul Rahman and Lakshmanan attempted to climb up, shockingly they fell and they were washed away in the vigorously flowing water to about 100 metres when the temporary cloth rope knot ripped up from the tree. Fortunately, the duo returned safely to the shore by swimming and patching with the branches.

Speaking to News18, Sivaranjani said, “Everything seemed to have happened in a fraction of seconds. I was trying to calm down the crying baby by showing the fishes and trees there. The flood in the waterfalls was completely unexpected. It was only because of the immediate reaction from my brother and co-tourists, we are alive now. I extend my thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for lauding the rescuers," she added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has lauded the rescue of the young woman and the baby by the public. “The courageous act of those who saved the woman and the child is commendable; They will be distinguished by the government," CM’s tweet read.

The forest department, police and the public have also encouraged the youngsters for their heroic acts.

