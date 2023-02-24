Video Shoot at Railway Track Turns Fatal, 2 Youngsters Mowed Down by Train in Delhi

A video shoot at a railway track in the national capital turned fatal after two youngsters were run over by a train and killed near the Kanti Nagar flyover, according to Delhi Police.

The victims were both in their 20s from the same Kanti Nagar area and were identified as 23-year-old Vansh Sharma – a third year BTech student and 20-year-old Monu – a salesman, reports ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 22 evening. Following the information received by the Old Delhi Railway Station police, they reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the two youngsters.

The bodies of the victims were reportedly sent to GTB Hospital’s mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

According to ANI, cops also recovered the mobile phones of the victims on the railway track.

“As per an initial probe, the victims frequently visited the area to shoot videos on their mobile phones. They have made several such live videos in the past," a police official told ANI adding that further investigation is currently underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here