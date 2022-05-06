Videography in Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque from Today, Tense Scenes Likely Amid Protest by Masjid's Panel

A team of court-appointed lawyers is all set to begin the video-graphic survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi from Friday. The issue may turn sensitive as the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has already declared to oppose the decision of the local court.

No one will be allowed to enter the mosque, S M Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said last week. Some reports stated that the Muslim side has said that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no “non-believer" will be allowed to enter the mosque.

The district administration has been trying to convince the Intejamiya committee, triggering fears of a volatile situation if the inspection begins around 3 pm with continued resistance. The committee office bearers have, however, assured that they will oppose the survey in a “peaceful manner".

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26 ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10. The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar will conduct a survey and inspection on May 6 afternoon. Yadav is the advocate of the petitioners, including Rakhi Singh and four others.

The case was filed on April 18, 2021 by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They had also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati has demanded tight security arrangements to ensure that there is no interruption in the survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. He also sought action against SM Yasin for his allegedly “provocative" statement in the matter.

