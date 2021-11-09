Vigilance Dept Unearths Property Worth Crores, Rs 38 Lakh Cash from Odisha State Police Housing Official

The Deputy Manager and the engineer of the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, Pratap Kumar Samal, was trapped by the vigilance department on the allegation of accumulating disproportionate assets on Tuesday.

The vigilance has conducted raids at 11 places in Bhubaneswar, Baleswar and Bhadrak under 10 teams comprising Additional SP, five DSPs, seven inspectors and other staff.

“During the raid, the vigilance police have unearthed valuable property and buildings in Bhubaneswar, Haripur in Baleswar district and Basudebpur in Bhadrak district. A five-storeyed building of the officer was also found at Gothapatana in Bhubaneswar worth around Rs 4 crore.

The vigilance has also recovered Rs 38,12,900 cash from his house and the search is still going on," said a senior vigilance officer. Samal joined the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation in 1988 as a junior engineer at Bhubaneswar Head Office. He continued as an estimator till 1994-95 and worked at Kendrapara and Debagarh.

On promotion to the rank of deputy manager in 2013, he worked at Rourkela, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Cuttack and later transferred to Bhubaneswar in 2019.

