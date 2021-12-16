Vijay Diwas: 1971 War Golden Chapter in Military History, Says Rajnath Singh; VP Naidu Salutes Troops' Valour

The 1971 Indo-Pak war is the golden chapter in India’s military history, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country’s victory over Pakistan that led to the birth of Bangladesh. Singh also paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought the war.

“On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war," Singh tweeted. “The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by the Indian armed forces during the 1971 War. Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. The nation remembers the heroic valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by our armed forces during the war," the Vice President said on Twitter.

Their unmatched gallantry and selfless sacrifices continue to inspire every Indian, he said.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh.India is hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the war Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh. The defence minister also shared on Twitter a number of photos relating to the war as well as an image of the ‘Pakistani Instrument of Surrender’.

