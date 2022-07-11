Vijay Mallya, Moose Wala & Maha Crisis: As SC Resumes Post Break, Top Cases On Its Schedule Today

The Supreme Court, which will resume after a nearly 50-day summer break, will have a busy day on Monday, when it is expected to issue decisions in several high-profile cases.

This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a number of significant cases, including the bail petition of P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case; the fate of Maharashtra’s newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government; and the use of bulldozers by administrations in Uttar Pradesh districts to demolish the properties of those allegedly involved in violence during protests over remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Let’s take a look at the cases up for hearing today:

Advertisement

• Vijay Mallya: The Supreme Court will announce the punishment for fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya in a 2017 contempt case on Monday. Mallya was found guilty of contempt for violating court orders by transferring $40 million to his children. He was ordered to repay over 6,200 crores in bank loans and was sued for contempt for failing to disclose a $40 million payment from British spirit maker Diageo.

• Abu Salem: The Supreme Court is expected to rule on gangster Abu Salem’s petition challenging his life sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case on the grounds that his sentence could not exceed 25 years under a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal in 2002 for his extradition. The verdict will be delivered on Monday by a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh, according to the cause list posted on the apex court’s website.

• Bhima Koregaon: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by Telugu poet and an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, P Varavara Rao, challenging a Bombay High Court order that rejected his prayer for permanent medical bail in the matter. A three-judge bench of justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia is likely to take up the matter.

Advertisement

Rao, in his appeal against the April 13 Bombay High Court order filed through advocate Nupur Kumar, said, “The petitioner, an 83-year-old renowned Telugu poet and orator who has undergone over two years of incarceration as an under-trial and is currently enlarged on bail on medical grounds by the Bombay High Court, respectfully submits that any further incarceration would ring the death knell for him as advancing age and deteriorating health are a fatal combination."

• Sidhu Moosewala Case: The SC will hear the petition of accused Lawrence Bishnoi’s father challenging his son’s transit remand to Punjab police on July 11. Lawrence is not receiving legal representation in Mansa, Punjab, according to his father’s lawyer, Sangram Singh. While setting the matter for hearing on July 11, 2022, the bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice JB Pardiwala stated that because the murder occurred in Punjab, the Punjab Police should investigate the case. The Court also directed Lawrence’s father’s lawyer to contact the Punjab and Haryana High Court in order to obtain legal aid counsel.

Advertisement

• Maha Political Crisis: The Uddhav Thackeray camp is likely likely to mention the pleas relating to Maharashtra political fiasco before the Supreme Court on Monday, sources told CNN-News18. The matter had been slated for hearing on July 11, however, it was not listed in the morning. And now the legal team of the Uddhav Camp is deliberating on mentioning the matter tomorrow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.