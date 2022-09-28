Who is Vijay Nair & How He's Linked to Delhi Liquor Scam? All About Ex-CEO of Only Much Louder, His Net Worth

From being a part-time volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run up to the 2020 Delhi Elections, to getting arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-2022, Vijay Nair has had quite a “stint" in the party.

Nair rose to the rank of AAP’s communication in-charge in this time and his work revolved around managing the party’s social media communication and other marketing areas.

Nair is one of the first people to be arrested among the fifteen people named in the FIR that also accuses Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The CBI has alleged that Nair took bribes from a liquor firm owner in the scam.

In a statement, the AAP has said, that “Nair is communication in-charge of the party. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now.

Nair’s arrest, the party said, is “part of BJP’s ongoing attempt to crush AAP and obstruct AAP’s Gujarat campaign".

Nair’s “rise" in AAP

Nair started getting associated with the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. For nearly five years his work revolved around handing social media, event communications as well as planning party events.

His presence magnified in the run up to Delhi Assembly elections when he started managing the communication aspect of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign, a party leader told The Indian Express.

“Nair could easily get a lot of artistes for fundraising events and that helped the party immensely," a former AAP member who has worked with Nair told The Print.

In 2019, Nair’s expertise started venturing into areas beyond just marketing and communication. According to another party leader, he started advising AAP on politics, their election manifesto as well as policy matters.

It has also been said that Nair has mostly worked behind the scenes. AAP MLA Atishi Marlena told Caravan that Nair was an ‘ad-hoc worker’ for the party.

As Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi for the third time in 2020, Nair further upped his game and rose up in prominence.

“He is among the top tier of leaders in the party. Nair doesn’t want to be a member of the Political Affairs Committee, a source told Indian Express.

Nair’s career before AAP

Nair was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Mumbai-based company Only Much Louder (OML). The company handled entertainment and event management including live music shows and festivals in the country.

In 2014, Nair headed a business that was worth an estimated $10 million, according to The Economic Times.

Nair has also been on the list of Fortune India’s 40 under 40 that recognises the most influential young leaders every year.

He was a household name in the music industry and has organised events like the NH7 Weekender, the Invasion Festival among others. Nair has been reaching out to musicians across the country, and use music as a medium to promote AAP’s work, according to The Times of India

He has been at directorial level positions of at least six companies within the OML network as well as outside it. He dropped out of the Sydenham College in Mumbai to start OML.

Sexual allegations against Nair

The Caravan, in November 2018, published an investigative report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Nair. This claimed that Nair created an unsafe environment for female employees in OML, and that he acted “brazenly and with impunity" at his position as the CEO.

According to The Caravan, “he asked a woman to get into a bathtub with him and told another at 2 am that he needed a massage." He has also sent explicit messages to a woman, without her consent, the report said.

Several women, who talked to The Caravan have alleged that Nair used to message or call them regularly.

