Vijay's Beast Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast was released on April 13 amidst great fanfare. Despite mixed reviews, the ultimate action-thriller has wreaked havoc at the box office. Within the first three days of its release, Beast minted more than Rs 100 crore in India.

The movie had a pan-India release and has grossed over Rs 195 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days after its release. Beast is expected to breach the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of the first week and can be called a bona fide blockbuster.

But despite strong numbers, there is a debate over the success of the film. It is worth noting that Beast received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and is facing strong competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The box office collection of Beast, in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka, was impacted by the release of KGF 2. But Beast has managed to hold its own at the box office.

Beast will be Vijay’s fifth movie to cross Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Thalapathy’s Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and Master are the other four films that are in the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Beast was dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. But the Hindi version of the movie has not performed well at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys immense stardom in the South. After the release of his last pan-India movie, Master, his fan following has increased exponentially. Vijay’s die-hard fans are celebrating the release of the movie wholeheartedly. They even poured milk on massive cut-outs of Vijay to celebrate the arrival of the action flick.

Vijay is playing the role of a RAW agent in the action flick. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast’s story is based on a mall hijacking attempt. The action flick also stars Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan.

