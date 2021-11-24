Villagers go on a Rampage After Ambedkar Statue Found Desecrated in UP's Mau

Local people went on a rampage in the Khanpur village of Sarai Lakhansi area in Mau district when they noticed a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar had been desecrated.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule said that the officials of district administration and police reached the spot and ensured replacement of the statue after which the situation was normalised.

Policemen have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid recurrence of any untoward incident, the SP said adding that an FIR against unidentified miscreants has been lodged for damaging the statue.

The Ambedkar statue installed in Khanpur village was damaged by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday. The locals claimed that the hand and face of the statue were damaged by hitting it with bricks.

As the news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered there along with local politicians.

The angry mob of villagers also blocked the Ranipur road and staged a massive demonstration which ended only after a new statue was installed.

