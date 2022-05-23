Vinai Kumar Saxena is New Delhi L-G: All About Khadi Commission Head With 30 Yrs of Experience

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday, days after Anil Baijal resigned from the post citing citing “personal reasons".

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a body under the Ministry of MSMEs, Saxena is the first corporate businessman to be chosen for the role of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?

Born on March 23, 1958, he is an alumnus of Kanpur University batch of 1981 and holds a pilot licence. Saxena is well-known in the corporate and social sector with over three decades of experience.

Saxena began his career in 1984 as an Assistant Officer in Rajasthan with JK Group. After working for 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant, he was elevated in 1995 as General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat. He then rose to become the CEO and was later appointed as Director of the Dholera Port Project.

Saxena was appointed as the Chairman of KVIC in 2015 and was responsible for several acclaimed employment-generation schemes like ‘Honey Mission’, ‘Kumhaar Sashaktikaran Yojana’ and ‘Leather Artisans’ Empowerment Scheme’. Under his leadership, the turnover of KVIC grew by a massive 248 per cent and led to 40 lakh new employment in the last seven years. KVIC under Saxena’s leadership also clocked a historic turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, the highest by KVIC and any FMCG company in India so far.

Given his success in various schemes, the government nominated Saxena to several prestigious committees and panels including the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, Padma Awards Selection Committee 2021, Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, Governing Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and University Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Saxena has also won several awards including “Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security" in Gujarat in 2008 by the United Nations Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (UNDESD).

Saxena is also the founder of the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) in 1991 with its headquarters in Ahmedabad. The NGO posed stiff opposition, legally and socially to the opponents of the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) in Narmada Valley. NCCL won the prestigious UN-HABITAT-supported Dubai International Award for Best Practices for its “Mission ENDURE" project to reduce pollution in Ahmedabad.

