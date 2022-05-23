Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed New Delhi L-G Days After Anil Baijal Quit Citing Personal Reasons

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was on Monday appointed the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. This comes after Anil Baijal resigned as the Delhi L-G last week citing personal reasons.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal’s resignation as the Delhi L-G and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the statement said.

Sources told News18, “Saxena played a role in bringing to fore the FCRA violations by Teesta Setalvad-connected NGOs."

Advertisement

Saxena took over as the chairman of KVIC on October 27, 2015. The KVIC functions under the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises, and is responsible for generating employment avenues in rural areas by implementing khadi and village industry programmes.

Prior to his KVIC stint, Saxena was the founder-president of the National Council for Civil Liberties, which has carried out extensive relief work in the earthquake-affected areas of Gujarat.

According to a government release, Saxena — as the KVIC chairman — had brought in e-governance in the khadi sector and ushered in e-portals for distribution of subsidies both for the entrepreneur as well as khadi institutions and artisans, thereby bringing in transparency and ease of implementation.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, took to Twitter to welcome Saxena and assured “full cooperation" from his cabinet. He also wished Baijal the very best for the future.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Mr. Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," Kejriwal wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.