Vinay Kwatra, India’s Nepal Envoy, Appointed New Foreign Secretary; Will Assume Charge in May

The government on Monday appointed Vinay Kwatra as the new foreign secretary, who will replace current FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Kwatra will take charge in May after Shringla, who assumed office in January 2020, retires.

A Personnel Ministry order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of foreign secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30.

Kwatra, who was touted as the frontrunner for the position of foreign secretary, is currently the Indian ambassador to Nepal — a position he took charge of in March 2020 till date. His earlier stints include serving as the ambassador to France from August 2017 to February 2020 and also as joint secretary, PMO.

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Kwatra has held positions in India’s diplomatic missions in Washington DC, and Beijing during his 32 years of service.

After joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1988, Kwatra served as Third Secretary and then Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva until 1993, where apart from learning the French language, he handled work relating to the UN specialized agencies, as also the Human Rights Commission. During this period, he also obtained a diploma in International Relations from the Graduate School of International Studies in Geneva.

