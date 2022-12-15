Vinod Arya, Father of Ankita Bhandari Murder-accused Pulkit, Booked for Attempting to Sodomise Driver

Vinod Arya, former BJP leader and father of Pulkit Arya, main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was reportedly charged with attempting to sodomise his driver on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the former Uttarakhand leader at Haridwar’s Jawalapur police station on Tuesday night, on the basis of a complaint filed by his driver, as per the police.

The driver hails from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and has accused Arya of touching him inappropriately and trying to sodomise him. Arya was also accused of beating the driver up and threatening to kill him if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit is the main accused in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at his hotel in Uttarakhand.

As per the complaint, Arya used to ask the driver to massage his legs often and attempted to sodomise him one night when he was doing so. The driver managed to extricate himself and escaped to Chutmalpur where he lives.

Arya had employed the driver through OLX in November since he had to make frequent visits to Pauri in the ongoing case against his son, reported The Indian Express.

He has been booked under different sections of the IPC including 377 (unnatural offences), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

Arya and his son Ankit had been expelled by the BJP in September after Pulkit Arya was named the main accused in Bhandari’s murder case. The senior party leader from Haridwar was the former chairperson of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

