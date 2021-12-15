Viral Photo Claims Doctor Who Ate Cow Dung Got Infection. Here's Complete Truth

Reports of a doctor in Haryana’s Karnal district falling ill after he ate cow dung are going viral. According to multiple claims, the doctor, Dr Manoj Mittal, was admitted to a hospital after his health started deteriorating following the consumption of cow dung.

But before these claims, a video of Dr Mittal eating cow dung and explaining its benefits had gone viral. And now a picture of a person, blurred, on a ventilator has now gone viral, with a claim that it’s the same doctor who was explaining the benefits of eating cow dung. Furthermore, it was claimed that the doctor got an infection after he ate cow dung. But the reality of that viral picture is something else.

When Dr Mittal was asked about the picture, he said, “I am completely healthy. Somebody has put this fake photo of mine to defame me."

The doctor said that people do such things for TRPs. “I live a natural lifestyle".

When asked if some people made wrong comments on his video, he said that 1.5 lakh people are associated with me, I cannot pay attention to everyone.

Dr Mittal further said, “From time to time, I keep taking medicines, including cow urine, cow dung and basil juice. Research should be done on cow dung, and then it can be ascertained how much cow dung is appropriate to consume. Some people are doing research on eggs. The egg is also stool and cow dung is also stool. Eggs are taken happily, while both benefit the human body."

