At Least 12 'Mafia' Controlled Sand-Laden Tractors Speed Through Agra Toll Plaza Breaking Barricades | Watch

In a shocking incident, at least 12 sand-laden tractors broke the barricades at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Sunday night, and sped away even as workers try to stop them.

The sand-laden tractors belonged to the local sand mafia, according to news agency ANI.

The incident, which took place at Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media.

In the CCTV video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that workers at the toll plaza expected the first tractor to stop. However, it went on to break the barricade and sped away without stopping to pay toll charges.

Behind that, some 11 to 12 other tractors crossed the barricade at high speed without stopping at the plaza. The toll plaza workers can be seen using sticks to obstruct the path of the vehicles but to no use.

FIR Registered

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case into the matter.

According to Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prabhakar Chaudhary, police have started an investigation into the matter and action under Gangster Act will be taken against the accused.

“In a major action a week ago, 51 trucks were seized and cases of Damage to Public Property Act were filed. Perhaps due to that, they (sand mafias) weren’t getting an opportunity to move. So, some people used hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza," Chaudhary said.

“Some of them were nabbed, and FIR was registered this morning. Almost all of them are related to Dholpur. They’re being identified and cooperation is being sought from Dholpur Police. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and their property will be seized," he added.

