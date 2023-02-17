Home » News » India » In Viral Video, Man Asks 'Tamil or Hindi', Then Assaults Migrant Workers in Moving Train | WATCH

In Viral Video, Man Asks 'Tamil or Hindi', Then Assaults Migrant Workers in Moving Train | WATCH

Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 16:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The assaulter hit another traveller again before being persuaded by a fellow traveller to stop. (Photo: Twitter)
A video has gone viral on social media in which a man can be seen abusing and assaulting migrant workers on a train in Tamil Nadu. The accused reportedly said that the migrant workers are stealing away the jobs of local people in the state.

In the video, the man asks one of the travellers inside a packed unreserved compartment of the train if he was “Tamil or Hindi". He pulled the collar of the traveller’s shirt.

He then proceeded to another traveller and started pulling his hair and hitting him on the head. While the man continues to ask questions in Tamil, the victim said, “Bhaiya humne kuch nahi kiya (brother, we didn’t do anything)"

The assaulter hit another traveller again before being persuaded by a fellow traveller to stop.

The Tamil Nadu railway police has registered a case in connection with the incident, NDTV reported.

“Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," the railway police said in a statement.

