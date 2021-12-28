Viral Video: Mystery in Jewellery Shop, CCTV Footage Shows Ghost Fight in AP's Rajahmundry

A video in CCTV footage is going viral that whether it was of ghosts in East Godavari district. The footage found at a gold and jewellery shop turned mysterious as the video went viral. The owner of a jewellery shop at Rajahmundry in East Godavari district was terrified to see some different images and news spread like anything. The footage has it that two images are seen moving hands in the shop. People also say that they hear different sounds in the shop during night hours.

This video is going viral as the news spread that they hear strange sounds and images other than human beings found in the shop.

Advertisement

The shop owner found two images in white shadow and as if the ghosts moving their hands and talking. The images have no clarity they seem to be something different.

Even in the past, there were similar incidents elsewhere and no evidence was shown or found yet. A strange incident of the type happened in the recent past in a Delhi court hall. The scary news spread like anything and got viral as doors opened themselves, chairs fell, papers fluttered and fell. This news got much publicity as that incident occurred without any physical attempt by staff or persons. Similar incidents were seen and heard at many places as they are named as “hunted places" as people who dare to go there never return.

We hear that such incidents occur rarely when there is a big blow of wind. However, no one came forward to show evidence to such images which turn mysterious. However, there is no clarity yet on the mysterious footage at the jewellery shop at Rajahmundry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.