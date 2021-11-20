Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 20: Great Time to Bond With Your Spouse or Partner

We know that the position of stars, planets have been known to affect our lives on Earth. This is why we are curious to know about the astrological predictions of our zodiac signs. In terms of romantic life, career, we try to get an idea about all those aspects through the zodiac sign’s predictions.

Today we would take a look at the zodiac sign Virgo. Virgo represented by a maiden carrying a shaft of wheat is indicative of the trait to serve and help people. So, if you are keen to know how November 20 will pan out for Virgo in terms of career and romantic life, read ahead to discover about all of those and more. As the Moon enters into the waxing crescent phase, its position will be in Aquarius.

>So check out what’s in store for you, Virgos:

Virgo Career Today

You might be given new responsibilities at the workplace. Your seniors will support you. But it is advisable to not take that support for granted, and continue to work with dedication. Investing in stocks would prove beneficial as you are in a financially strong position.

Virgo Romantic life Today

Great time to bond with your spouse or partner. Couples will experience an increase in intimacy. Unmarried people will meet a suitable match. Try to avoid confrontations with your partner. Spending quality time with your partner will make you feel peaceful.

Virgo Colour, Numbers and Alphabets Today

As your rashi lord is Mercury, you are advised to wear clothes or use things that are in the shades of green color to attract good luck.

Opt for the lucky number 3, 8; and lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na while doing any auspicious work.

