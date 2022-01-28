Sarpanch Polls: Visually Challenged Man’s Nomination Form Rejected as He 'Can’t Read, Write Odia'

The nomination form of a visually challenged person, an aspirant for the post of sarpanch in Nuapada district in Bhubaneswar, were rejected during scrutiny as he put his signature in Braille, instead of Odia. He has now moved the Orissa High Court to protest the rejection.

The aspirant, Shantilal Sabar, is a resident of Dabripada village. He passed Class 10 and got a bachelor degree from IGNOU.

The panchayat elections will be held next month. During the scrutiny, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Komana rejected his nomination, on the grounds that he could not read and write Odia.

Sabar said: “I had contested the 2007 elections too and filed my nomination form in Braille. I don’t know why my papers were rejected. I have appealed to the government to give me a chance to serve people."

“Sabar is a good candidate. The government and administration should reconsider his application," said Dhruva Sabar, a resident.

The officer could not be reached for a comment. The State Blind Association has extended its support to Sabar.

Taranisen Naik, Nuapada sub-collector, said: “The rejection was based on rules." “As per the guidelines, he doesn’t fit the criteria as he can’t read and write Odia. So the executive officer rejected the nomination," said Komana BDO Sushanta Rana.

Sharat Chandra Das, president, State Blind Association, said, “The rejection will send a wrong message to visually challenged persons. If visually challenged people can work as state administrative service officers, why can’t they hold posts?"

