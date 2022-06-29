Vivek Phansalkar Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner Day Ahead of Maharashtra Floor Test

A day before the Maharashtra floor test, Mumbai gets a new police commissioner. According to an official notification, Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new Mumbai police chief.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Phansalkar will replace incumbent police commissioner Sanjay Pande as the latter retires on Thursday.

Phansalkar’s past stints include serving as the Maharashtra ATS chief. Since 2018, Phansalkar has been serving as the Thane police commissioner. Prior to that, since 2016, he had been the additional director general of Mumbai’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. Phansalkar also served as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

His appointment comes a day ahead of the crucial floor test of the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, which is battling a survival crisis following a rebellion powered by Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde.

