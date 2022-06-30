Ex-Thane ATS Chief Vivek Phansalkar Named New Mumbai Police Commissioner as Sanjay Pandey Retires

Senior IPS officer of 1989 cadre, Vivek Phansalkar, has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, an official announcement said here on Wednesday.

He will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday.

Earlier, Phansalkar had served Maharashtra Police in various key capacities including Thane commissioner of police and Maharashtra ATS chief.

Currently, Phansalkar is the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd in the rank of DGP.

In his long career, Phansalkar has served as Thane Police Commissioner, Additional DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Joint Police Commissioner in Mumbai (Crime and Administration), Director Vigilance of Cotton Corporation of India, ADC to former Governor P.C. Alexander, and in Superintendent of Police rank in various districts.

On Wednesday, as Uddav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM, the state government did not seek an extension for Pandey. Pandey was also the DGP of Maharashtra and during his tenure, various cases against opposition leaders were registered. The IPS Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case came into the limelight during that time.

Besides, During Pandey’s tenure as CP Mumbai, the cyber cell had recorded the statement of Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping case.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey made a farewell call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

