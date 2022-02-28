Volunteers Serve Guru Ka Langar on Train To Those Fleeing Ukraine

Amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine a heartwarming video of Sikh volunteers serving Guru Ka Langar to students and others on a Train who are leaving war-torn eastern Ukraine. The video shared by Ravinder Singh, founder and CEO of Khalsa Aid, the international voluntary organisation known for his humanitarian aid, shows Sikh volunteers serving food and drinks to passengers on a train heading towards the border with Poland.

Sharing the video, on February 26, Singh tweeted, “#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train. These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries."

Advertisement

Many are appreciating the humanitarian gesture of the Khalsa Aid while family members of many Indian students have also pleaded for safe evacuation of their loved ones.

Khalsa Aid is known for serving needy people and refugees in war-torn countries and conflict zones. Earlier Khalsa Aid has served people in Syria and Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Students from many countries, including India, are facing a tough time after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The students are left with no food and they are sleeping on the floors at underground metro stations in the freezing cold.

Advertisement

According to a Tribune report, a medical student Lovekesh from Maur Mandi in Bathinda district of Punjab has sent a message that they are only getting food once in a day. Apart from the shortage of food, Lovekesh said that they are facing breathing problems due to shelling. According to Lovekesh , Polish and Hungarian borders are 1,500 km away from their location whereas the Russian border is just 60 km away. But, in the prevailing situation they are not able to leave towards the border.

Another resident Sanjeev Sharma, from Maur Mandi, urged the Central government to evacuate the Indian students safely as her daughter is also among the medical students stuck in Ukraine, The Tribune report added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.