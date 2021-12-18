Protocol to Fly VVIPs will be Revised Based on Inquiry into Chopper Crash That Killed Gen Rawat: Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday said that the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed based on the findings from the enquiry into the recent helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

“The VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry into Tamil Nadu chopper crash. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it," Chaudhari said.

Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died on December 8 after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, who was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, succumbed to injuries two days ago.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was overseeing the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities.

Gen Rawat had served as the Chief of the Indian Army from December 17, 2016, to December 31, 2019. He was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019.

