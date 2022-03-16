Vyapam Earned Rs 1,046 Crore from Recruitment Exam Fees in Past 10 years, Says MP Government

The MP Professional Examination Board, widely known with its famous Hindi acronym Vyapam, which was recently renamed to Staff Selection Board, has earned Rs 1,046 crore from exam fees in the past 10 years, the state government replied to a question in assembly.

In response to a question by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, the department of technical education, skill development and employment mentioned that the examination body spent Rs 502 crore from 2011-2021. Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s reply mentioned that Rs 404 crore are deposited in separate bank accounts of the examination agency.

Vyapam collects fee for recruitment exams for the police force, Patwari, prison guards and teachers. A case in point could be the test for Madhya Pradesh police constable in January, where 12 lakh youngsters applied for 6,000 posts.

Against an average expense of Rs 41 crore annually, the agency has earned a net profit of around Rs 45 crore in the decade.

The state economic survey tabled by the BJP government in MP assembly recently stated that unemployment was on the rise. In 2020, the state had 24.72 lakh unemployed youths, which shot up to 30.23 lakh in 2021.

VYAPAM SCAM

Responding to the questions raised by MLAs Harsh Gehlot, Pratap Grewal, Kunal Chaudhary and Manoj Chawla, the state government said that of the 1,355 complaints received in the matter, 423 are under investigation and 917 have been closed. Of the 217 cases handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the special task force on the directives of the Supreme Court, charge sheets have been presented in 43 cases as of now.

