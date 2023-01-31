'Waging Information War on...': Russia Slams BBC Over Controversial Documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat Riots

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)’s documentary on Gujarat riots called ‘India: The Modi Question’, Russia has strongly come out in support of its “Indian friends", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that the documentary by BBC is just another example of the the broadcaster waging a war against global centres of power pursuing an independent policy.

When asked about the documentary, Zakharova on Monday said, “Our Indian friends have already made a comment on this situation. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts – not only against Russia, but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy."

During the interaction with reporters, Zakharova accused the BBC of “waging an information war" on different fronts. She even said that BBC is also fighting within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others, a PTI report said.

Advertisement

“It should be treated accordingly. The BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession," she added.

The Russian MFA Spokeswoman further took a jibe at the British broadcaster and said that BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one. She said it often neglects the basic requirements of journalism as a profession.

‘India: The Modi Question’ has sparked controversy in India, as it not only showcases the Gujarat riots that killed many in 2002, but also holds Narendra Modi accountable, who was the Chief Minister of the state back then.

The two-part BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the riots. It has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a “colonial mindset".

Advertisement

The BBC has defended the programme as “rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards".

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had defended Prime Minister Modi over the BBC documentary, asserting that he “didn’t agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart.

Last week, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price commented on the BBC documentary on PM Modi that sparked controversies since its release. He had said that he is familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies, but not so much with the documentary.

Read all the Latest India News here