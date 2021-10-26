Wankhede’s Removal from Aryan Khan Case Depends on Solid Evidence, Says NCB DG Amid Bribe Row

NCB Director-General SN Pradhan on Tuesday said that any decision on whether to remove the agency’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede — who is leading the Mumbai drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan — will be taken only after substantial evidence. LIVE UPDATES

Wankhede is facing a vigilance probe ordered by the NCB into the extortion claims made by witness Prabhakar Sail, who is believed to be the driver of absconding “private investigator" KP Gosavi, the man seen in a viral selfie with Aryan. Sail had made the sensational allegations of a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of some NCB officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan. Wankhede has, however, rubbished the allegations.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of the NCB’s vigilance department from Delhi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday to question all the members of the team involved in the investigation of the Aryan Khan case. The team will be headed by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Wankhede, who reached Delhi on Monday night to meet the NCB DG, is likely to return to Mumbai tonight. Dismissing speculations of a summon being served on him, Wankhede had yesterday said that he came to Delhi for a different purpose. “I have not been summoned. I’ve come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless. I do not want to comment on anything since the matter is sub-judice. We will give a proper reply to everything."

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned Aryan Khan’s bail hearing till tomorrow. Appearing for Aryan, his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the HC that his client was not a customer and had been invited on the cruise as a special guest. “In fact, no drugs were recovered from him and no medical test was done to prove he had even consumed," Rohatgi told the HC bench.

