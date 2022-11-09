'Want to Bat in Middle-order, Suryakumar is the Prime Example': Ex-Pakistan Captain Reserves Massive for Indian Batter

The experts of the game are running short of words to explain the sheer brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2022. The showpiece event in Australia has brought out the best version of the Indian batter. He is currently the third-highest run-getter of the tournament, scoring 225 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 193.97 which is the best so far by any player. He has also bagged three Player of the Match award and has played a crucial role in India’s journey to the semi-finals.

Suryakumar’s knock against Zimbabwe was a display of his 360-degree approach with the bat. During his innings of 61 not out, the right-hand batter displayed an array of shots that not only left the opposition amazed but also the commentators couldn’t define it.

After India’s 71-run win, a few former Pakistan players were in awe of Suryakumar. Shoaib Malik was one of them who drew a funny comparison between the Indian batter and a well-prepared school kid.

“Yeh woh wala student hain, jisne saara homework kiya ho, pata ho I’m fully prepared. Jab aapke master sahab puchthe hain jisne saare kaam kiye hain, toh sabse pehle awaz aati hain hazir janab (He is that student who does all his homework and is fully prepared. And when the teacher asks if all the work has been done, he proudly says yes)," Malik said in an interaction on A Sports.

“If you want to bat in middle-order then he is the prime example. This is also a good lesson for others. When the fielder is called in, he starts targeting those gaps. He knows that he won’t be able to hit four consecutive sixes, thus he utilizes his shot selection effectively. We have seen his interview as well, he has practised a lot and this proves practice makes a man perfect," the former Pakistan captain added.

Suryakumar is also getting compared to former South Africa captain AB de Villiers for a similar style of batting and seems to be acquiring the ‘Mr 360 Degree’ tag. In fact, the Proteas legend is also impressed with Suryakumar’s meteoric rise in international cricket.

“I am very happy for Surya. I think he has come a very long way. I never saw this happening, the way he is playing. He was very conservative and stuck to his game plans at the start but he is now laying the platform and foundation and then starting to dominate the bowlers. It is fantastic to see that and he has a bright future ahead of him," de Villiers told PTI from Mumbai

All eyes will be again on the star Indian batter when he walks out to bat against England in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

