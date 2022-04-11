Home » News » India » ‘Want Transfer? Send Your Wife to me’: Tired of UP Junior Engineer’s Demand, Lineman Sets Self on Fire

‘Want Transfer? Send Your Wife to me’: Tired of UP Junior Engineer’s Demand, Lineman Sets Self on Fire

The family claimed the lineman had given a written complaint against the junior engineer. (News18 File for Representation)
The family claimed the lineman had given a written complaint against the junior engineer. (News18 File for Representation)

In his statement to the police before his death, the lineman said he took the extreme step because of the junior engineer. “He used to ask him to send his wife to him in lieu for a transfer,” said police

Advertisement
Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: April 11, 2022, 20:11 IST

Tired of indecent demands and torture allegedly by a junior engineer, a lineman posted with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation in Lakhimpur Kheri district died after setting himself on fire outside the Palia Electricity Substation office, said police.

In his statement to the police before his death, the man said he took the extreme step because of a junior engineer. “The junior engineer used to ask him to send his wife to him in lieu for a transfer to Palia," said police.

The lineman lived near the power sub-station in a town under Palia police station area and was transferred several times in the past three years.

Advertisement

His wife told the media: “My husband was upset as he was transferred to Mahhapur, sometimes to Aliganj and then to Gola. When my husband asked him to give him a posting in Palia, he said first send your wife to sleep with me."

RELATED NEWS

He was taken to a district hospital and transferred to Lucknow, where he succumbed to the severe burns.

The family claimed he had given a written complaint against the engineer and other employees.

Mahendra Bahadur Singh, district magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, has suspended the junior engineer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: April 11, 2022, 20:07 IST