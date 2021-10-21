'Wanted to Reflect Indian Values': Songwriter on Penning Lyrics to Mark India’s One Billion Vaccine Milestone

To mark the milestone of 100 crore vaccination mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be launching a special song and an audio-visual film on Thursday. The song has been composed to thank India’s tireless health workers and the public for getting vaccinated.

The lyrics of the song, which has been sung by renowned singer Kailash Kher, is the work of a 27-year-old engineer-turned-lyricist Parth Tarpara. And all it took for Parth to compose the special song was just two days.

Speaking to CNN News18 Parth said, “It is a huge landmark and probably once-in-a-lifetime milestone for every Indian and I wanted to make it really special. I wanted it to connect with Indian values."

On the inspiration for the song, Parth said that he was reminded of Karna from the epic Mahabharata because he was said to have the armour ‘suraksha kawach’, which made him one of the most powerful warriors. “We all have read about Karna and his koti kavach. In the present day, Indians are fighting against Covid and now with the vaccine we have been able to achieve protection," he said. Referring to the 100-crore vaccinations, “we have our koti kavach," Parth added.

Hailing from Nikava village in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, Partha’s passion for languages convinced him to pursue an MA in Sanskrit although he was an engineer by profession. “Bhasha prem is my biggest motivation and we come from the land where one of the oldest languages in the world (Sanskrit) originates from," he said.

Mandaviya, who Parth got to know through an acquaintance, first engaged Parth to compose a song dedicated to the mighty Brahmaputra river in Assam when he was the minister for shipping.

In February this year, he composed “Jibon Dhara Brahmaputra", also sung by Kailash Kher. The song became an instant hit and Parth received a lot of adulation from the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Multitalented Parth has also tried his hand at becoming an RJ. He worked with My FM for a year or so in Ahmedabad in 2018. Among other things Parth awaits the release of Gujarati film “21 mo tiffin“, in which Mahalaxmi Iyer has sung two songs written by him.

