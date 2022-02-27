War in Ukraine: 14 Students Back in Hyderabad After Landing in Mumbai on Special Evacuation Flight

The first batch of 14 students from Telangana, who were stranded in war-hit Ukraine, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Telangana government brought the 14 from Mumbai where they arrived on Saturday by a special flight, officials said. On the orders of the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, arrangements were made to bring the students from the foreign nation, said an official press release.

They thanked Rao for their safe return. The Telangana government is in constant touch with the Union external affairs ministry, and the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

Another batch of 23 students from Telangana landed in New Delhi and is expected to reach Hyderabad tonight, an official told PTI. To facilitate the arrival of students, special control rooms were set up in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi and Telangana Secretariat here to pass on the information to the parents about the well-being and arrival of their children.

Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud and Vikas Raj, principal secretary to government Vikas received the 14 here. State IT minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Glad the first lot of students are back from Ukraine. Earlier today our MLA Prakash Goud Garu, principal secretary to government Vikas Raj received them at Shamshabad Airport. We are receiving multiple requests from parents & students. Will ensure all of them are attended to…"

